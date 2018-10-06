CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple CEO Tim Cook remembers Steve Jobs 7 years after his passing

It's hard to imagine Apple without Steve Jobs.

Apple CEO Steve Jobs Delivers Opening Keynote At Macworld

Steve Jobs at an Apple keynote.

 Getty Images

On Oct. 5, 2011, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died after battling pancreatic cancer.

Seven years later, on the anniversary of his death, current Apple CEO Tim Cook paid homage to Jobs by posting a tribute to him on Twitter.

It's hard to image what Apple would be if it were not for Steve Jobs, but in the seven years since his passing Apple has made tremendous steps. Just recently Apple became a trillion-dollar company, and it ranks among the most valuable companies in the world.

