Apple CEO Tim Cook remembers Steve Jobs 7 years after his passing

Getty Images

On Oct. 5, 2011, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died after battling pancreatic cancer.

Seven years later, on the anniversary of his death, current Apple CEO Tim Cook paid homage to Jobs by posting a tribute to him on Twitter.

Steve showed me—and all of us—what it means to serve humanity. We miss him, today and every day, and we’ll never forget the example he set for us. pic.twitter.com/fsdeOIl6LB — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2018

It's hard to image what Apple would be if it were not for Steve Jobs, but in the seven years since his passing Apple has made tremendous steps. Just recently Apple became a trillion-dollar company, and it ranks among the most valuable companies in the world.