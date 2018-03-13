Apple grabs 'Bob's Burgers' creator's new animated musical series

Move over, Belcher family! 'Bob's Burgers' creator Loren Bouchard has a new show under his belt.
The animated musical series "Central Park" was recently ordered by Apple.
Already greenlit for two seasons, the series will follow a family of caretakers that work and live in the famous New York landmark.
Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess and Kristen Bell are just a few of the names in the credits. The animated comedy will have two 13-episode seasons.
This is Apple's first deal for an animated series. The company has a growing list of original content it's been developing since announcing a $1 billion content war chest last August.
