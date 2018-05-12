You can now watch Apple's 'Carpool Karaoke' for free

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

You know those videos? The ones where comedian/late night host James Cordon magically picks up a celebrity or two in his car and they belt out songs to the radio? Well, Apple made a whole 19-episode Carpool Karaoke series last year (alongside our parent company CBS, full disclosure) and now it's making the first season free of charge.

It looks like you can stream the first two episodes right now, in fact, in your TV app on iPhone, iPad or (presumably) an actual Apple TV set-top box. The first one stars Will Smith (who recently failed to date a robot and will soon be known for bungie-jumping from a helicopter), while the second pairs Alicia Keys with your new Google Assistant John Legend.

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

If by some chance you have no idea what I'm talking about, consider this your Carpool Karaoke primer:

Billboard (which first reported the news) says that new episodes will be added for free every Friday at 3 p.m. PT.