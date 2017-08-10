iPhone 8, 7S and 7S Plus mass production reportedly on schedule (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 95)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Periscope
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 95
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
iPHONE 8 NEWS:
All Three 2017 iPhone Models Have Entered Volume Production Ahead of Expected September Launch
Apple Placing 'Massive' Orders From Leading 3D Sensing Laser Supplier Ahead of iPhone 8 Launch
All 2017 iPhones to Come in Only Three Colors, Launch Simultaneously in September
RECENT iPHONE 8 LEAKS:
HomePod Firmware Suggests iPhone 8 Will Be Able to Scan Your Face Even While Device is Lying Flat
Apple's pitch come September will be that Face ID is quicker, more secure, and more accurate than Touch ID. People inside Apple say it is.
iPhone 8 Facial Recognition Will Likely Work With Apple Pay According to HomePod Firmware
Apple's 'iPhone 8' May Mute Notification Sounds When the User is Looking at the Screen
FOXCONN NEWS:
Leaked Foxconn Images Show Off Internals of iPhone 8, Including Wireless Charging Coil
APPLE TV NEWS:
HomePod Firmware Possibly Reveals Apple Watch With LTE and 4K Apple TV With HDR10 and Dolby Vision
Apple TV tvOS Simulator Shown Running in 4K Resolution
APPLE WATCH NEWS:
HomePod Firmware Possibly Reveals Apple Watch With LTE and 4K Apple TV With HDR10 and Dolby Vision
Apple Plans to Release a Cellular-Capable Watch to Break iPhone Ties
Daring Fireball: Apple Watch Series 3 to Feature 'All-New Form Factor' [Updated]
APPLE GLASSES NEWS:
Latest ARKit demo shows off 3D finger painting through augmented reality
Apple Experimenting With Several Augmented Reality Glasses Prototypes
Carpool Karaoke: The Series — Will Smith and James Corden — Apple Music
Disney will pull its movies from Netflix and start its own streaming services
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Discuss: iPhone 8, 7S and 7S Plus mass production...