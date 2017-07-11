Rumors say the iPhone 8's wireless charging adapter will be late (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 91)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

iPhone 8 Rumors Continued...

Report: iPhone 8 to come in four color choices including new 'mirror-like' model

Ming-Chi Kuo Predicts iPhone 8 Will Omit Touch ID Entirely, Come in Limited Color Options

@Gruber Tweet: I've heard that inductive charging will (a) be sold separately, and (b) might be late, waiting for iOS 11.1 (a la Portrait mode last year).

Wireless Charging Accessory Might Not Ship Until After New 2017 iPhones Launch

TOUCH ID NO MORE?:

Apple Tests 3-D Face Scanning to Unlock Next iPhone

Apple Working on 'Improved' Security System for iPhone 8 That Replaces Touch ID With Facial Recognition

APPLE PATENTS:

While 3D Facial Recognition is coming to the iPhone, a System for Macs will also include Presence Technology

Apple invention appears to detail HomePod's adaptive acoustics

New Audio Patents Support the Rumored Enhanced Receiver for iPhone 8 & Spatial Awareness for HomePod

iOS 11 beta 3, macOS High sierra beta 3 have been released to the public:

tvOS 11: How to join the new Apple TV public beta

Amazon, Comcast take bite out of Apple's digital movie business

Some iPhones may face US ban in Apple-Qualcomm legal tussle

Qualcomm Seeks iPhone and iPad Import Ban in the United States

Apple Planning to Launch Three New OLED iPhones in 2018

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.