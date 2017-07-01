We celebrate 10 years of the iPhone ... with more iPhone 8 rumors! (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 90)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Periscope
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 90
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
iPhone-creator Tony Fadell: don't let smartphones threaten your 'analogue life'
Possible Future iPhone Finger Print Sensor:
Qualcomm is taking fingerprint scanners below the surface
Vivo Unveils Screen-Embedded Fingerprint Sensor Technology at MWC2017 Shanghai
New Charging Sound Discovered in iOS 11, Perhaps for iPhone 8 Inductive Wireless Charging Functionality
More iPhone 8 Rumors:
iPhone 8 Expected to Include Faster 10W USB-C Wall Charger
Meet the new iPhone (iPhone 8) - The Closest Look Yet - Hands on Video
Apple Glasses:
Apple Acquires German Eye Tracking Firm SensoMotoric Instruments
Jay Z calls out Apple Music's Jimmy Iovine on '4:44' Tidal exclusive
21% of Windows users plan to switch to Mac, says survey – against 2% Mac to Windows
Apple Celebrates America's National Parks This July With Donations and Apple Watch Challenge
StarCraft Remastered Announcement
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.