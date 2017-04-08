New iMacs for pro users are coming this year (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 79)

Apple's completely redoing the Mac Pro, but it's coming in 2018. Is that too late? New iMacs are up next, and Apple's Clip app is here.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 79

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

NEW MAC PROS:

The Mac Pro is getting a major do-over

Apple Refreshes Mac Pro Lineup, Says All-New Modular Model With Apple-Branded Pro Displays Coming After 2017

Apple pushes the reset button on the Mac Pro

Apple Says New iMacs Geared Towards Pros Coming Later This Year

Apple to ditch the current Mac Pro design

Apple Says It Has No Plans for Solely ARM-Based or Touchscreen Macs

MAC MINI UPDATE?

Apple Says Mac Mini is 'Important' But Remains Tight-Lipped About Future Updates

UPDATED iMACS:

iMac18,n with Xeon E3-1285 v6 Processor...

New iMacs With Up to Xeon E3 Processors, 64GB RAM, AMD Graphics, and Thunderbolt 3 Rumored for Late October

J.D. POWER RANKINGS:

Microsoft Ranks Highest in Tablet Satisfaction as Features, Design Shine

Microsoft Surface Beats iPad in Design, Productivity, and Accessory Use in New J.D. Power Study

CLIPS:

How to use Apple Clips

APPLE WATCH NEWS:

'Apple Watch Series 3' Models Expected in Second Half of 2017 With September Launch Likely

iPHONE 8 NEWS:

New Report Suggests Apple Could Delay 'iPhone 8' Launch to October or November

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

