New iMacs for pro users are coming this year (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 79)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Periscope
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 79
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
NEW MAC PROS:
The Mac Pro is getting a major do-over
Apple Refreshes Mac Pro Lineup, Says All-New Modular Model With Apple-Branded Pro Displays Coming After 2017
Apple pushes the reset button on the Mac Pro
Apple Says New iMacs Geared Towards Pros Coming Later This Year
Apple to ditch the current Mac Pro design
Apple Says It Has No Plans for Solely ARM-Based or Touchscreen Macs
Apple Says Mac Mini is 'Important' But Remains Tight-Lipped About Future Updates
iMac18,n with Xeon E3-1285 v6 Processor...
New iMacs With Up to Xeon E3 Processors, 64GB RAM, AMD Graphics, and Thunderbolt 3 Rumored for Late October
J.D. POWER RANKINGS:
Microsoft Ranks Highest in Tablet Satisfaction as Features, Design Shine
Microsoft Surface Beats iPad in Design, Productivity, and Accessory Use in New J.D. Power Study
'Apple Watch Series 3' Models Expected in Second Half of 2017 With September Launch Likely
New Report Suggests Apple Could Delay 'iPhone 8' Launch to October or November
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.