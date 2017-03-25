Apple's new iPad is the best value 9.7-inch tablet (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 77)

Do you want to dock your iPhone in your MacBook? Apple patents reveal the company's thinking about it. Plus, the Red iPhone 7, new iPhone SE, new iPad and more.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 77

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

LEAKS AND HACKS:

Apple reportedly target of shakedown over iCloud accounts

How to protect your iCloud account, as some hacked credentials confirmed valid

Hackers: We Will Remotely Wipe iPhones Unless Apple Pays Ransom

Apple says recent WikiLeaks CIA docs detail old, fixed iPhone and Mac exploits

Apple Says WikiLeaks CIA Documents Are Old and Exploits Have Been Fixed

EMOJI's - FELL BETTER:

Here are all 137 new emoji that could hit iPhone and Android this summer

APPLE PATENTS:

Apple Continues to Dream up Accessories for iDevices with some being Sheer Fantasy

Apple patent describes iPhone or iPad docking into MacBook-style dumb terminal

Apple invents new Safety Measures for Apple Watch and iPhone that Shuts Off Messaging While Driving

iPhone 7 (RED) with black front. #iPhoneRED #iPhone7RED

Hands-on: Apple's new 'rent once, watch anywhere' movie rentals feature in iTunes 12.6, iOS 10.3, and tvOS 10.2

Apple Acquires Popular Automation App Workflow

Apple's previous-gen iPhone 6s outsold Samsung's new flagship models last year

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

