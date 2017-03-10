WikiLeaks will work with Apple against CIA hacks (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 75)

Tech companies are getting help from WikiLeaks after it released a treasure trove of CIA hacking documents. Plus, we'll tell you the best way to get over-the-air TV on your Apple TV.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 75

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

Wikileaks News:

Apple says most vulnerabilities in Wikileaks docs are already patched

Apple Says Many of the Vulnerabilities Detailed in 'Vault 7' Leaks Already Patched

Wikileaks will work with tech companies:

WikiLeaks will give tech firms access to CIA hacking tools: Assange

WikiLeaks Releases Trove of Alleged C.I.A. Hacking Documents

New WikiLeaks Series Details CIA's 'Specialized Unit' Dedicated to Creating iOS Exploits

iPhone 8 News:

'iPhone 8' Could Reportedly Be Called 'iPhone Edition,' Ship Well After 4.7-Inch and 5.5-Inch Versions

New iPhones could get PowerVR Furian GPU improvements for AR/VR, higher graphics resolutions & more

Imagination's new PowerVR Furian GPU architecture will deliver captivating and engaging visual and vision experiences

Report: 3D sensor production ramp suggests iPhone 8 to launch later than September

Apple releases iOS 10.3 beta 5 for iPhone and iPad

Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of iOS 10.3 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Now Available]

Apple releases watchOS 3.2 beta 5 for Apple Watch

How-To Cut the cord on your Apple TV:

What do you need:

4th Generation Apple TV

HDHomeRun Extend - SiliconDust -$179

ClearStream Eclipse™ Sure Grip - $39

Channels App

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

