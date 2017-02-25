Apple's 'iPhone' 8 looks to bring a bigger redesigned battery (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 73)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
SoundCloud | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Stitcher
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 73
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
Happy Birthday Steve Jobs!
Steve Jobs Would Have Been 62 Today
Apple's spaceship campus officially named Apple Park; auditorium is Steve Jobs Theater [Gallery]
Apple Park opens to employees in April
iPhone 8 Rumors:
Apple Has at Least Five Different Groups Working on Wireless Charging Ahead of iPhone 8
Tech breakthroughs take a backseat in upcoming Apple iPhone launch
iPhone 8 With Longer Battery Life Said to Entice Those With Older iPhones to Upgrade
iPhone 8 Said to Pack Battery Capacity of Current 5.5-Inch Model Into 4.7-Inch Form Factor
New iPhone Patent Suggests Touch ID May Live on in a Different Form
iPHONE 6S News:
Apple says iOS 10.2.1 has eliminated the majority of iPhone 6s shutdown issues
Apple expanding Seattle offices focused on AI and machine learning, strengthening ties to UW for talent search
iPAD News:
10.5-Inch and 12.9-Inch iPads May Not Ship Until May or June
ColorWare is Now Selling Apple's AirPods in 58 Colors if You're Willing to Pay $289
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.