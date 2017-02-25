Apple's 'iPhone' 8 looks to bring a bigger redesigned battery (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 73)

Want iPhone 7 Plus battery life on the standard iPhone? Apple's working on it.

Tech Culture
applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast

iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3

SoundCloud | Google Play | TuneIn

iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video

YouTube | Livestream | Stitcher

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 73

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

Happy Birthday Steve Jobs!

Steve Jobs Would Have Been 62 Today

Apple's spaceship campus officially named Apple Park; auditorium is Steve Jobs Theater [Gallery]

Apple Park opens to employees in April

iPhone 8 Rumors:

Apple Has at Least Five Different Groups Working on Wireless Charging Ahead of iPhone 8

Tech breakthroughs take a backseat in upcoming Apple iPhone launch

iPhone 8 With Longer Battery Life Said to Entice Those With Older iPhones to Upgrade

iPhone 8 Said to Pack Battery Capacity of Current 5.5-Inch Model Into 4.7-Inch Form Factor

New iPhone Patent Suggests Touch ID May Live on in a Different Form

iPHONE 6S News:

Apple says iOS 10.2.1 has eliminated the majority of iPhone 6s shutdown issues

Apple expanding Seattle offices focused on AI and machine learning, strengthening ties to UW for talent search

iPAD News:

10.5-Inch and 12.9-Inch iPads May Not Ship Until May or June

ColorWare is Now Selling Apple's AirPods in 58 Colors if You're Willing to Pay $289

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

More stories

Up Next: A world free of charging cables? It's all up to Apple
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF