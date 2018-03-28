James Martin/CNET

Apple broke out the stats Tuesday.

Nearly 200,000 education-focused apps have been created for Apple devices, Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of iPhone, iPad and iOS product marketing, said at a company event in Chicago.

Teachers at almost 2,000 schools worldwide are coding with Swift, the programming language Apple introduced in 2014, noted Susan Prescott, vice president of markets, apps and services at Apple.

"It's literally everything a teacher needs to get started," Prescott said. Two years ago, the company also unveiled Swift Playgrounds, an app designed to teach kids how to code.

Apple is also bumping up its free iCloud account storage limit from 5GB to 200GB for schools.

At Tuesday's event, which took place at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, Apple unveiled a new 9.7 inch iPad as it seeks to re-establish itself in the classroom. The company had been wrestling with years of sales declines for the iPad before they perked back up over the holidays. Apple faces strong competition in schools from Google's Chromebooks, which are popular because of their low prices and more flexible operating system.

Joswiak said the 9.7-inch iPad has been the most-popular version in its tablet line. The just-announced iPad, like its predecessor, costs $329 for consumers and $299 for schools. Unlike 2017's 9.7-inch iPad, though, the new one will work with Apple's Pencil stylus, which costs an additional $99.

The new iPad is available to order today and will ship and arrive in stores this week.

