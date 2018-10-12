Apple buys chunk of chipmaker that's key to iPhone's innards

Getty

Apple made a deal to buy part of Dialog Semiconductor for $600 million, allowing it to license power management technology and acquire more than 300 workers.

The Cupertino, California, company will pay the UK chip designer $300 million in cash initially and an additional $300 million for product delivery over the next three years.

Dialog relies on Apple for about 75 percent of its revenue, mostly through the supply of chips for charging and power management in smartphones, according to Bloomberg. Its chips have been used in iPhones since the first model in 2007.

"Our relationship with Dialog goes all the way back to the early iPhones, and we look forward to continuing this long-standing relationship with them," said Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, in a statement.

It's Apple's biggest acquisition ever in terms of headcount, TechCrunch noted, and represents around 16 percent of Dialog's total workforce. Those employees "have worked closely with Apple for many years," supporting its chip development.

Apple will take over Dialog facilities in Livorno, Italy; in Swindon, England; and in Nabern and Neuaubing, Germany, strengthening the company's foothold in Europe. It's added around 20,000 employees in Europe since 2000, and already had chip design centers in Munich and in St. Albans, England, Reuters reported.

Dialog's shares jumped by up to 33.6 percent in trading in Frankfurt Thursday (the most since October 2002), Bloomberg noted. The deal comes almost a year after Dialog warned investors that Apple may design its own power management chips in coming years.

Dialog didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

The acquisition is unusual for Apple and larger than previous transactions, Reuters noted, citing a previous purchase of 3D sensing company PrimeSense -- the company that made the Kinect motion sensor -- in a deal reportedly valued around $345 million.

