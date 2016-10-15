CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple believes in AR versus VR (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 59)

Apple's ambitions for augmented reality are clear, and they have the team to make it happen. The Apple v. Samsung patent battle wages on, and you can finally get a jet black iPhone 7 Plus.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 59


THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

Apple Mac shipments slide 13% in Q3 amid PC market slowdown

MacBook meets OLED

Apple's iPhone 7 predicted to spur 8% growth, 2017 redesign seen causing 16% sales spike

Tim Cook Talks About Apple's Augmented Reality Ambitions

APPLE STORE NEWS:

Apple Stores Removing Security Tethers From iPhone Display Models

Apple's redesigned London store is kitted out with untethered iPhones

iPhone 7 Plus in Jet Black Now Widely Available at U.S. Apple Stores

Apple Quietly Updates Site Confirming Apple Watch Nike+ Launch on October 28

Samsung looks likely to win Supreme Court appeal against damages in Apple patent case

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

