Apple believes in AR versus VR (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 59)

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 59
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
Apple Mac shipments slide 13% in Q3 amid PC market slowdown
Apple's iPhone 7 predicted to spur 8% growth, 2017 redesign seen causing 16% sales spike
Tim Cook Talks About Apple's Augmented Reality Ambitions
Apple Stores Removing Security Tethers From iPhone Display Models
Apple's redesigned London store is kitted out with untethered iPhones
iPhone 7 Plus in Jet Black Now Widely Available at U.S. Apple Stores
Apple Quietly Updates Site Confirming Apple Watch Nike+ Launch on October 28
Samsung looks likely to win Supreme Court appeal against damages in Apple patent case
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
