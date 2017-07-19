Apple creates new managing director role for China

Apple

Apple wants China to know it's serious about their relationship.

So on Wednesday, the iPhone maker announced the appointment of Isabel Ge Mahe as its managing director for Greater China, a new role for the region.

Ge will be based in Shanghai, where she'll begin working "later this summer," said Apple. She will lead and coordinate teams across China, having previously worked with local telecom firms to develop iPhone and iPad features specifically for the country.

The newly created role is Apple's latest move at advancing its efforts in China to localise services and deal with notoriously difficult Chinese laws. The company had previously run into trouble with local laws, where it was told to shut down its iTunes Movies and iBooks services less than a year after operations began.

Despite declining sales, Apple's CEO Tim Cook said the company remains "very enthusiastic" about the country. The tech giant has been demonstrating this enthusiasm by setting up its first data centre in China to appease new laws that require foreign companies to keep data in the country, and introducing promotions to entice more Chinese to use Apple Pay.

Apple declined to comment further on the matter.

