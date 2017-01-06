Apple's App Store got all your money on New Year's Day

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

New Year's Day was the biggest sales day ever for Apple's App Store, with nearly $240 million in purchases, the gadget giant said Thursday.

The App Store has been a linchpin to Apple's sales of both devices and the commission-generating programs and services made for them. The original iPhone, launched in 2007, didn't cross the threshold of hit devices until the following year, when Apple launched the App Store and made it simple for anyone to download games and programs.

On Thursday, the company trumpeted other App Store highlights:

Developers earned more than $20 billion through the App Store in 2016, up more than 40 percent from a year earlier.

Since the App Store launched in 2008, developers have earned more than $60 billion.

December's $3 billion in App Store purchases also broke the holiday-season record.

Super Mario Run was the most downloaded app worldwide on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Pokemon Go was the most downloaded app of last year.

The App Store offered 2.2 million apps in total last year, up more than 20 percent from a year earlier.

Apple also took the opportunity to brag about performance in China, one of its most crucial regions for business growth. The company said the App Store's top-grossing markets included the US, China, Japan and the UK, with China experiencing record 90 percent growth from a year earlier.