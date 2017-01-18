Apple to raise App Store prices in UK to counter falling pound

Enlarge Image Photo by CNET

Apple will reportedly increase App Store prices in the UK in response to the pound's depreciation post-Brexit. The company laid out the plans for its App Store in an email to developers on Tuesday, according to The Register and other news reports.

The cheapest apps will increase from 79 pence (about $1) to 99 pence in a week, and the £1.49 apps will go up to £1.99.

The higher prices are an apparent response to the devaluation of the British pound in the wake of the UK vote to leave the European Union. Price increases will also take place in Turkey and India.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

