Apple announces new retail experience, 'Today at Apple'

At Apple's big iPhone launch event Tuesday, company retail guru Angela Ahrendts announced a new experience at the tech giant's retail stores: "Today at Apple." The program is designed to help customers learn more about different aspects of their phones, such as photography, music and app development.

Ahrendts, Apple's senior vice president of retail, described programs like Photo Walks, which teaches customers about using portrait mode. Swift Playground teaches customers young and old about coding. And Teachers Tuesdays is designed to help local educators stay updated on the company's latest technology and apps. "Today at Apple" sessions are led by members of a new position called the Creative Pro.

Apple also said it's making changes to the design of some of its stores, including the New York City Fifth Avenue location, which will feature an open plaza to let in natural sunlight. The glass cube will also make a comeback when the location reopens late next year.

In addition, Apple is opening a new flagship store in Chicago, on Michigan Avenue, on Oct. 20.

Early next year, Apple is transforming a theater in Milan, Italy, into an Apple store. It will also restore Carnegie Library in Washington, DC, into an Apple store, as well as a historic building in Paris on the Champs-Elysees.

"We think of Apple Retail as Apple's largest products," Ahrendts said.

The iPhone event is the inaugural happening at the company's new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

