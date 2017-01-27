Apple reportedly joining AI research group

Up Next Peter Dinklage takes you on tech's not-too-distant mind warp

Chesnot/Getty Images

Siri may soon meet Alexa.

Apple is preparing to join the Partnership on AI, a group researching the uses of artificial intelligence, according to a Bloomberg News report late Wednesday. Apple's admission to the nonprofit group could be announced later this week, the report said.

The Partnership's members are a Who's Who of tech heavyweights that includes Amazon, Google, Facebook and Microsoft. It also includes IBM, the creator of the Watson supercomputer system that won the TV game show "Jeopardy!"

The Partnership's mission is "to study and formulate best practices on AI technologies, to advance the public's understanding of AI, and to serve as an open platform for discussion and engagement about AI and its influences on people and society."

Joining the Partnership would be the latest indication Apple is becoming less secretive. In December it published its first paper on AI, a sign it was ready to start sharing some of its research.

Apple and the Partnership didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neither did any robots.

