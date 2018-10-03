Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google take stand against encryption law in Australia

NurPhoto

Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google will reportedly oppose Australian legislation that would force them to give access to encrypted data linked to suspected illegal activities.

Called the Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access) Bill 2018, it would allow law enforcement chiefs to issue tech companies with notices requiring them to decrypt communications.

The government says the law, proposed in August, is needed because of an increased risk of terror attacks.

However, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google parent company Alphabet will team up to lobby lawmakers to amend the bill ahead of a parliamentary vote that's expected in a few weeks, Reuters reported, citing the Alliance for a Safe and Secure Internet.

None of the four companies nor Australia's home affairs minister or the Alliance for a Safe and Secure Internet immediately responded to requests for comment.