Apple AirPods VS Jabra Elite 65t
The ultra-lightweight Apple AirPods are fully wireless headphones that offer a reliable wireless connection, effortless pairing with Apple devices, decent sonics and good call quality. The included compact charging case quickly charges the buds. You can now control playback of your music with a double tap.
Will fit more securely in some ears than others. Their open design allows for a lot of ambient noise to leak in. Similarly priced wireless models deliver better sound. And yes, they still look kinda dorky.
Look past their offbeat design and you'll find that Apple AirPods' compact size and high convenience factor are a winning combination.
The Jabra Elite 65t are smaller and fit more comfortably than their predecessors. They sound excellent for truly wireless headphones, perform reliably and are great for making calls, with two microphones in each earpiece. Battery life is decent at 5 hours and the included charging case delivers two extra charges.
The relatively tight, noise-isolating fit isn't for everyone. You have to step up to the more expensive Elite Active 65t to get a true sports model that's fully water-resistant.
The well-designed Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earphones rival Apple's AirPods and are superior in some ways.
|General
|1
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Headphones
|Ear-bud
|Headphones Form Factor
|In-ear
|stereo
|Sound Output Mode
|stereo
|Remote Control
|answer/end, next/previous track, volume
|Audio Controls
|HearThrough, answer/end, next/previous track, pair mode, play/pause, reject call, training assistant, voice assistant, volume
|Volume, answer/end, next/previous track
|Controls
|Volume, answer/end, play/pause, next/previous track, reject call, HearThrough, pair mode, voice assistant, training assistant
|Miscellaneous
|charging case
|Included Accessories
|3 pairs of EarGels, charging case
|Battery
|rechargeable
|Rechargeable Battery
|rechargeable
|Header
|Apple
|Brand
|Jabra
|Apple
|Product Line
|Jabra elite
|AirPods
|Model
|65t
|1
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Dimensions & Weight Details
|4.43 cm
|Width
|1.2 in, 2 in
|2.13 cm
|Depth
|1.1 in, 2.8 in
|5.35 cm
|Height
|0.9 in, 1 in
|38 g
|Weight
|2.4 oz