Apple acquires wireless-charging firm PowerbyProxi

Apple is beefing up its wireless charging ambitions.

The tech giant recently acquired PowerbyProxi , a designer of wireless charging systems, Apple said Tuesday, confirming an earlier report by New Zealand website Stuff. Financial terms of the transaction weren't revealed.

Dan Riccio, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, called the acquisition a "great addition as Apple works to create a wireless future," according to Stuff. "We want to bring truly effortless charging to more places and more customers around the world," he added.

The acquisition comes after Apple jumped into the wireless charging fray last month with the introduction of the new iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhones use the same Qi wireless power standard as Samsung's Galaxy devices.

The New Zealand-based company was founded in 2007 to develop technology that would allow people to charge smartphones and other devices without having to plug them in to a power source. One of the company's products is Proxi-Module, a modular wireless power system that can be adapted and integrated into other products.

The company will remain in Auckland, New Zealand, Apple said in a statement.

PowerbyProxi couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

