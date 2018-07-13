With today's arrival of updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models, Apple took the opportunity to strike an old favorite from its store: the 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro.
The 2015 model remained popular with many Mac users despite newer, faster MacBook Pros because it predates Apple's switch to a new controversial butterfly keyboard design, potentially frustrating Touch Bar and a move to USB-C ports and a dependency on dongles over legacy ports.
Although the refreshed models have a new, quieter keyboard, Apple says this update doesn't address the issue that dust and debris can cause its keys to stick, currently the subject of both multiple lawsuits and a new Apple repair program.
Discuss: It's gone! 2015 MacBook Pro vanishes from Apple Store
