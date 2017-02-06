Appeals court rejects Trump attempt to restore travel ban

NurPhoto via Getty Images

It's hard to keep track of all the back and forth between the judiciary and President Donald Trump's administration on the immigration ban harshly opposed by the tech industry.

But the latest move anyway is another setback for Trump and the ban on immigrants from seven nations: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Early Sunday, a federal appeals rejected the Department of Justice's request to immediately restore the ban, which a federal district court in Seattle had blocked on Friday.

The US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in San Francisco on Sunday denied the DOJ's emergency stay, which it requested Saturday, "pending full consideration of the motion." The court requested a response from attorney generals in Washington state and Minnesota -- who filed for the national restraining that immediately halted the ban -- by Sunday. The Trump administration is asked to respond by Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Trump, who believes tightening the borders will protect Americans from terrorism, lashed out at Judge James Robart, the judge who ruled against his lawyers Friday. "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!" Trump tweeted Saturday, referring to Robart, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush in 2003.

Silicon Valley executives are continuing to fight hard against the temporary immigration ban, which doesn't sit well for an industry whose workforce - including key executives - is comprised largely of immigrants. Dozens of tech companies have been vocal in their criticism and vowed to do what they could to east its effects, including providing legal defense for employees.

The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

