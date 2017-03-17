App Store's indie category shines on the next Crossy Road

Apple is celebrating indie games with an update to the Gaming section on its App Store, rolled out overnight.

The new group in the Games category now breaks out curated lists of Apple's top picks for indie games available on iOS with a special focus on local developers. Launch day saw local titles like Framed, Crossy Road and new hotness Hulabear all featured.

Discovery is always a big hurdle for indie developers, so connecting you with the next potential breakout hit definitely makes sense for both sides.

Gaming is the most popular category on the App Store. In January's App Store press release, Apple stated that Super Mario Run was in the top 10 most downloaded apps of 2016, with Pokemon Go taking the top spot.

If you're after some other app recommendations, you can check out CNET's best mobile games of 2017.