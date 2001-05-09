AOL, PurchasePro bridge networks

Internet media giant America Online and business-to-business e-commerce software maker PurchasePro on Tuesday announced an agreement with Travelocity.com to establish a marketplace that will connect to Netscape Netbusiness Marketplace to build online networks between businesses. The network would allow the companies to buy, sell and collaborate online, the companies said in a joint statement.
