Welcome returns and sad goodbyes in tech (The 3:59, Ep. 335)

In our final show of the year, we look at retro tech that came back in 2017 and innovations that died. We'll see you again live on CNET's stage at CES 2018.

This year was one of comebacks and farewells, with retro tech making a return and other technologies, like AOL Instant Messenger and 3D TV, getting buried in the silicon graveyard. We'll miss those dearly departed -- some of them, at least.

Tuesday's podcast includes:

  • Our theories on why old tech like the Nokia 3310 and the NES Classic were all the rage this year.
  • Answers to this question: If we could've stopped one piece of tech from dying off in 2017, which would it have been?

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

