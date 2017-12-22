Welcome returns and sad goodbyes in tech (The 3:59, Ep. 335)

Now Playing: Watch this: Welcome returns and sad good-byes in tech (The 3:59,...

This year was one of comebacks and farewells, with retro tech making a return and other technologies, like AOL Instant Messenger and 3D TV, getting buried in the silicon graveyard. We'll miss those dearly departed -- some of them, at least.

Tuesday's podcast includes:

Our theories on why old tech like the Nokia 3310 and the NES Classic were all the rage this year.

Answers to this question: If we could've stopped one piece of tech from dying off in 2017, which would it have been?

