'Ant-Man and the Wasp' trailer puts shrinking heroes on the run

Now Playing: Watch this: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' trailer debuts

The first trailer for Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" debuted Tuesday morning, and it looks like "Captain America: Civil War" had a big effect on Scott Lang's world.

Lang (Paul Rudd) returns home to find that his partners Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) were forced to go on the run after he was arrested for helping Captain America during "Civil War." Also note: This movie will premiere after "Avengers: Infinity War" debuts this April, so even more events may surround Lang's return than we're currently aware of.

While he was gone, Hope takes up her mother's former superhero identity as the Wasp, with an awesome suit that Pym equips with wings and other features Lang wishes his Ant-Man suit could get. And with them, she pulls off awesome aerial maneuvers like dodging this knife.

Marvel Studios

She also has blasters that can turn a tiny Hello Kitty Pez dispenser into a great big obstacle for whoever is chasing her.

Marvel Studios

But that doesn't mean Lang's Ant-Man suit doesn't have its own giant tricks. His ability to grow big, which debuted in "Civil War," appears to be getting a whole new audience.

Marvel Studios

The movie also stars Michael Pena, Judy Greer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Randall Park and Hannah John-Kamen.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is set to debut in Australia on July 5, 2018, the US on July 6 and in the UK on Aug. 3.

