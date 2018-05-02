Ant-Man and The Wasp trailer has size-changing battles and a giant ant

Ant-Man and the Wasp are looking to lighten things up in the Marvel universe.
Marvel released the newest trailer featuring size-changing heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), featuring a noticeably more dance-friendly vibe, battles where salt shakers become humongous weapons and -- bizzarely -- a giant ant playing the drums.
This is breaking and will be updated.
