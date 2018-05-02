CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Ant-Man and The Wasp trailer has size-changing battles and a giant ant

Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp looks to lighten things up in the wake of the more-emotional Avengers: Infinity War.

Ant-Man and the Wasp are looking to lighten things up in the Marvel universe.

Marvel released the newest trailer featuring size-changing heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), featuring a noticeably more dance-friendly vibe, battles where salt shakers become humongous weapons and -- bizzarely -- a giant ant playing the drums.

This is breaking and will be updated.

Next Article: Oculus wants to make immersive virtual theater a reality