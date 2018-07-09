Ant-Man and the Wasp opens to $161M, Jurassic World sequel crosses $1B

Marvel

Ant-Man and the Wasp topped the box office in its opening weekend, with Disney announcing Sunday that the Marvel movie is estimated to earn $161 million globally. Of that, $76 million is earned domestically, with Disney noting that the debut is 33 percent higher than the original Ant-Man's $57.2 domestic opening in 2015.

Meanwhile Disney's Incredibles 2, estimated by BoxOfficeMojo to be the weekend's second-highest earner, has become the first animated movie to earn $500 million domestically according to this weekend's estimates. The Pixar film is expected to have made $773 million worldwide following its fourth weekend in theaters.

While Disney is leading the box office this weekend, Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is also seeing dino-sized numbers, having crossed the $1 billion mark in the worldwide box office on Friday. That movie is estimated to have earned $28.5 million in the domestic box office during its third weekend in theaters, with a total of $333 earned so far from the US.

The First Purge's debut weekend saw the film come in fourth place during the three-day weekend, with estimated earnings of $31 million domestically and $10 million in international markets since its Wednesday, July 4 release, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

