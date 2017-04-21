Another flying car just had a test flight in Germany

I know, you've heard it all before, and so have I. But this latest flying car prototype at least looks cool.

Sci-Tech
Could this finally be the flying car we've been promised for so many decades?

 Lilium

It's no roadster from "The Jetsons" or "Back to the Future." But all the same, if a new test vehicle is any indication, we may finally get our wish for a flying car. Well, at least someday.

Meet the Lilium Jet, a funky carlike thing with 36-propellers spread across its wings. Despite its seemingly small design, the company claims it can fly five people nearly 200 miles in an hour, all powered by an electric battery. What's more, it takes off vertically.

Now, we've heard promises of flying cars before, sure. And you should be skeptical. But Wired actually got to see a full-size prototype take off, land and fly a short distance. So, that's a step in the right direction, yes?

It'll still be a while before the future truly arrives. But in the meantime, here's a video from the company, of the prototype's maiden voyage.

