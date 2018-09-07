Anonymous White House op-ed sparks Twitter jokes, parodies

There's no consensus on the anonymous author of the controversial New York Times op-ed published Wednesday, but it's still a topic of online conversation.

The article, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," was criticized by President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and other political figures.

In it, the author, identified as "a senior official in the Trump administration," describes an internal "quiet resistance" to Trump and assures Americans that "there are adults in the room" at the White House.

Some Twitter users digitally edited an image of the column to give it a tweaked headline, often making the article appear to come from Star Wars, Star Trek or other fictional characters.

wow this is huge pic.twitter.com/oOQBgIOCLB — alfred ? (@alfredwkng) September 5, 2018

remember when the ny times had standards pic.twitter.com/gkOhI23ogm — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) September 5, 2018

Oh. Right. This.

I AM PART OF THE RESISTANCE INSIDE NYARLATHOTEP’S DEATH CULT by

ANDREW PAULhttps://t.co/KFHoCn1XCp — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 6, 2018

"I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Golden State Warriors"



I play for the champs but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of their agenda to ruin the NBA.



----Demarcus Cousins — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) September 6, 2018

Opinion: I am part of the resistance inside the @nytimes opinion desk https://t.co/gs7frGjWd3 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 6, 2018

And there were plenty of other jokes about who the author might be, as well as his or her motives.

I can't wait to read the eventual book, I Too Was Secretly Dismayed the Whole Time, Also: A Memoir of Service — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 5, 2018

“We considered using the process spelled out in the constitution but decided that would be too messy and opted for trying a slow-motion coup instead, but then we decided to undermine that by going public about it anonymously.” — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 5, 2018

Some meme-makers picked up on the photo of Frank Giaccio, age 11, who requested and was allowed to mow the White House lawn in 2017, and has since become a favorite meme photo.

DID YOU WRITE THE NEW YORK TIMES OP-ED pic.twitter.com/x02QgDMvDX — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 5, 2018

ARE YOU CONSIDERED A SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL?!?!? pic.twitter.com/0UVKMMtao8 — Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) September 5, 2018

And let's give the last word to Margaret Sullivan, the former public editor of The New York Times.