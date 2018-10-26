Anker unveils Nebula Capsule II pocket cinema, $30 USB-PD charger and new premium Wi-Fi speaker

Anker is known for its mobile charging products but in recent years has branched out into other consumer electronics categories. Heading into the holiday season, it announced a handful of new products at a media event in New York. They include the Nebula Capsule II pico projector, the PowerPort Atom PD charger (Anker's smallest 27W charger yet) and the Soundcore Model Zero+ speaker.

Here's a quick look at the new products. We don't yet have international pricing and availability info. I'll have a full rundown of the Nebula Capsule II once I get my hands on a review sample.

Enlarge Image Anker

Nebula Capsule II powered by Android TV

Same compact soda-can-inspired design as its predecessor, but adds a host of new capabilities, including Android TV, Google Assistant, HD picture quality, improved audio

Resolution: 1,280x720 (720p)

5.9 inches high

Android TV 9.0 operating system; supports over 3,600 apps, such as Google Play, YouTube and Hulu Plus

Audio: 8W speakers with dual passive radiators

3 hours of video playtime or 30 hours of Bluetooth speaker on a single charge

Can charge to full power in 2.5 hours via USB-C

Improved connectivity: Supports USB Type C, HDMI, USB, AUX-Out, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Chromecast

1-second autofocus

Kickstarter launch date: Oct. 26, 7 a.m. PT



Price: $349 (Super Early Bird), $369 (Early Bird), $399 (Kickstarter Exclusive)

Anker

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1

The first charger on the market to use Gallium Nitride (GaN) components, which the company says makes the device slimmer, lighter and more efficient than conventional wall chargers.

Total output wattage: 27

Input:100-240V~1.2A50-60Hz

Power delivery output: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/15V⎓1.5A/20V⎓1.1A

Size: 1.61x1.37x1.49 inches (smaller than stock smartphone chargers)

Weight: 2.2 ounces

Price: $30

Shipping later this year

Enlarge Image Anker

Soundcore Model Zero+

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Google Chromecast built in



Dolby Audio



Google Assistant built in

5 hours of battery life over Wi-Fi, comes with own wall charger accessory



10 hours of battery life over Bluetooth



Price: $250

Shipping in late November

As always, please note that CNET's reporting on crowdfunding campaigns is not an endorsement of the project or its creators. Before contributing to any campaign, read the crowdfunding site's policies -- in this case, Kickstarter -- to find out your rights (and refund policies, or the lack thereof) before and after a campaign ends.