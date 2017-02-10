Anime streaming service Crunchyroll swells past one million paid subscribers

Enlarge Image Crunchyroll

It turns out that fans of Japanese Anime will pay for their content fix, and in a big way. The online anime subscription service Crunchyroll just announced that the number of its account members has surpassed the one million mark.

The milestone at Crunchyroll, which is backed by telecom giant AT&T through a joint venture, is an example of how relatively niche genres can root out a paying audience for their video online. A million paid subscribers puts Crunchyroll in the same league as the CBS All Access and Showtime online TV subscriptions, which each had a million members as of July. (CBS is the parent company of CNET.) HBO's high-profile HBO Now service this week disclosed it has 2 million subscribers.