'Andy Warhol's throwing knives' spark some colorful jokes

Andy Warhol’s throwing knives were discovered in a carry-on bag at the Denver International Airport (DEN). Throwing knives are only permitted in checked bags. A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

The Transportation Security Administration is still soaring with its witty Instagram account, which has featured everything from "Satan's fidget spinner" to this corpse prop, who'd rather die than go through airport security.

But fasten your seat belts for the TSA's latest photo post from Tuesday, which featured not only a wittily-titled set of knives, but some creative jokes in the comments. Seems the TSA's not the only one who can wield a one-liner when it comes to confiscated carry-on items.

A passenger at Denver International Airport somehow thought it was OK to bring a rainbow-colored set of six throwing knives on a plane inside a carry-on bag. The TSA Instagrammer saw a connection to pop art icon Andy Warhol and his multicolored paintings, but many readers spotted links to other colorful combinations.

Some thought of the rainbow flag and recent Pride events.

"Are those pride knives?" asked gnome_child_1.

Echoed sunshineunit, "Perfect for Pride month -- it's like glitter, but stabbier!"

But others wanted to go, go Power Rangers.

"Man, the power rangers got thug," said dungeonbrownies.

"Man, that was for the power rangers," scolded lalith17. "You have doomed us all."

And some people just really wanted to reach into the photo and rearrange the knives.

"I really hate that the blue knife doesn't fall on a grid line," wrote ericgima.

And miket2633 knows his ROY G BIV. "They could of at least put them in the correct color order," he wrote.

The knives didn't get on their flight, but an enormous lobster shown in a TSA post on Monday apparently did.

If the lobster ended up as someone's post-plane dinner, let's hope it was shared. No need to be shellfish.

