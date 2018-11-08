Andy Serkis' Mowgli hits Netflix on Dec. 7

Aloysius Low/CNET

Get ready for a trip to the jungle, as Mowgli will hit your living rooms Dec. 7.

The Andy Serkis movie, which features an A-list cast of names such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett, was originally scheduled for an October release in theatres. But Netflix stepped in and bought the rights to the movie for its platform, planning to release a special 3D version in theatres.

"I believe it's the largest ensemble cast of A-list actors for a motion capture role," said Andy Serkis at Netflix's See What's Next Asia event Wednesday. "They were interested in doing something out of their comfort zone."

Mowgli will feature a darker take on the story, compared to Disney's 2016 The Jungle Book directed by Jon Favreau. Serkis said the movie tell the story of Mowgli, played by Rohan Chand, growing up in one particular family before having to assimilate to a new one, as well as dealing with everything else that comes up in the jungle.

Serkis added that care was also taken in animating the actors, blending the animals and actors faces together, with a sweet spot where you can see both the actor, such as Christian Bale, and the panther he plays, Bagheera, in the same face.

Lastly, the actor-director mentioned that the Netflix deal made him "happy."

"It's a truly global approach and it doesn't just have to be a success at the US box office. I really genuinely felt happy," he said.

