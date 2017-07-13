Andy Serkis reads Trump's tweets as Gollum, and it's precious

For some of us, Andy Serkis will forever be Gollum. And Tuesday on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," the actor famed for his performance-capture roles and voice work headed back to Middle-earth for just a few minutes.

Colbert asked Serkis to read a few of President Donald Trump's tweets, and the results were just precious. Serkis even jumped up on his chair, Gollum-style, to deride the "fake news media" in the creepy creature's voice. Even the president's famous "covfefe" tweet got the Gollum treatment.

Take a watch, you may never look at the president's Twitter feed in quite the same way again.