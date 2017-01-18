Android Wear 2.0 may arrive on February 9

Photo by Google

The next version of Google's smartwatch operating system will arrive on February 9, according to known and generally reliable leaker Evan Blass.

Android Wear 2.0, which was originally announced last May, looks to completely revamp the operating system and help make watches less reliant on phones. In addition to a revamped user interface, the update will add an on-watch app store and built-in keyboard. It will also include support for both Android Pay (mobile payments) and the Google Assistant, Google's intelligent voice assistant that debuted on the Pixel smartphone.

Unfortunately, not every Android Wear watch will be updated to the new version. It has previously been confirmed that both the original Moto 360 and LG G Watch won't be updated to Android Wear 2.0.