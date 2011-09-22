Android voice control now speaks British English

Crave UK

Cor blimey, guvnor! Android now understands British accents.

The Voice Actions for Android feature lets any Tom, Dick, and Harry control their blower by rabbiting at it. But, while the Sherman tanks across the pond from the U.K. have been happily using Voice Actions for yonks, it's been more problematic for Brits with thick regional accents.

The big G has addressed this by making Android recognize British English, both in terms of pronunciation and linguistic differences, as compared to Yank.

