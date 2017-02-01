Up Next Here's what tech has to say about Trump's immigration ban

Josh Miller/CNET

As Google Android takes a step forward, it leaves a few old friends behind. Once flagship Nexus devices, the Nexus 6 phone and Nexus 9 tablet won't be getting the next Android update, according to Droid Life.

Yesterday, Google announced that the Android Nougat 7.1.2 update is around the corner, and also invited people to enroll in its Android Beta Program. The beta announcement highlighted the Pixel, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P as eligible phones, but notably excluded older models like the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9.

Last year, Google officially left the Nexus brand behind and launched two new phones with the Pixel name. Nexus used to represent Google's Android OS in its purest form, but Pixel took over that title and offered a premium smartphone experience.

But before you get outraged, remember that the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 are both over two years old, and fall outside the window of Google's two-year update guarantee. The company isn't breaking its promise here, though it is distancing itself from those older phones. It seems we can expect the same for the Nexus 5X and 6P a year from now, truly signifying the end of the Nexus era.

Still, don't throw out your Nexus 6s just yet. Google will soften the blow by continuing to offer security patches for the Nexus 6 and 9.

Meanwhile, rumors have been circulating about Google's next phones, which are whispered to be called the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2B. As Google grows out of Nexus, the pure Android experience should be here to stay.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.