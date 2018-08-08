CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Android promises to make your phone last longer (The 3:59, Ep. 438)

We look at the controversy over Infowars, grab a slice of Android P, and look at the FCC’s comment system mess.

359438b

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Now Playing: Watch this: Android promises to make your phone last longer (The...
5:09

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Android promises to make your phone last longer (The 3:59, Ep. 438)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Alex Jones and Infowars test the limit of free speech on the internet