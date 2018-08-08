On this podcast, we talk about:
- Android P is Pie! Are we happy about that?
- Facebook, Apple, YouTube and others banning Alex Jones and Infowars. What does this mean?
- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai admits there was no DDoS attack on the agency's comment system.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Android promises to make your phone last longer (The 3:59, Ep. 438)
