Samsung's Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge get Android Nougat, finally

It's about time! The Android Nougat operating system is finally rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge phones this week, as spotted by SamMobile.

Android Nougat was announced as far back as August 2016, so it's taken several months for the update to come to the Galaxy. In November, Samsung announced a beta program for Galaxy users to test out Android's current OS, but spots filled up quickly and many couldn't get access. Now the wait is over for the rest of us.

Samsung is giving first dibs to people on the beta program, who can download the full updated OS. Then, it'll roll out the update to everyone else. If you have an S7 or S7 Edge, check your settings for a new software update. If it's not there, keep checking over these next few days.

It's important to note that the update is Android 7.0 Nougat, not Android 7.1.1, but the most recent security patch is included, according to SamMobile. With the new version of Android comes many new features, like bundled notifications, direct replies and, most importantly, new emojis. For CNET's full rundown on the OS, check out our Android Nougat review.