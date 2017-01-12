Android eats iPhone's lunch in most of the world -- for now

Enlarge Image Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google's Android software continues to feast on market share, according to a report by Kantar Worldpanel ComTech published Wednesday. It dominates in China, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, and edges Apple's iPhones in the US.

But Apple is catching up. While Android phones made gains in the final three months of 2016, the report says, Apple's iPhone still accounted for 43 percent of US sales in this period and saw a 9 percent rise in the UK, following the release of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. That makes it almost on par with the UK's Android sales. It also displaces Android phones in Japan.

In the US, Android's hold is slipping, Kantar says, marking the sixth consecutive period of decline, down about 5 percent from last year at the same time.

It's hard to say whether sales of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 would have stopped the Android slide had reports of its exploding battery not caused Samsung to recall --and retrieve -- the phone.

Still, Samsung's Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge accounted for nearly the same amount of sales during the holiday period as the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6S -- 28.9 percent for Samsung compared to 31.3 percent for Apple. And in China, Huawei alone commanded 25 percent of sales for the three month span, out of 80 percent of Android sales total.

China has been a key market that Apple has been anxious to crack. And while Android still holds sway in many countries around the world, Apple still has room to grow -- and continues to do so.