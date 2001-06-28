CNET también está disponible en español.

Andreessen buys 1 million Loudcloud shares

Loudcloud announced Wednesday that its chairman, Marc Andreessen, purchased 1 million shares in the company on the open market during the month of June. Shares in Loudcloud, which manages Internet infrastructures for online-intensive businesses, have been suffering since it debuted at $6 a share in an ill-timed IPO this past March. The stock was boosted 50 cents, or 25 percent, to $2.52 on news of Andreessen's purchase.

