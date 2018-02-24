An Instant Pot multicooker is melting -- but not the one you think

Enlarge Image Instant Pot

Users of a multicooker from Instant Pot need to be on the lookout for a defect that causes parts of the countertop appliance to melt. The affected models aren't one of Instant Pot's outrageously popular electric pressure cookers. Rather, the company has received reports from users of its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker that their units have overheated. This has caused the plastic underside of the appliance to melt, according to a post from Instant Pot on the brand's Facebook community page.

Only certain factory runs of the Gem 65 suffer from the failing, Instant Pot said. These are batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746. If your appliance belongs to one of these groups, you should stop using it immediately, the company said. There has been no report of fire caused by the problem, and Instant Pot hasn't issued an official recall.

This isn't the first time Instant Pot products ran into manufacturing trouble. In 2015, the Instant Pot Smart 60 pressure cooker was recalled because of "electrical leakage" that exposed appliance owners to the risk of electric shock.

