An Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 is coming

Marvel Studios

OnePlus will sell a variant of its upcoming OnePlus 6 smartphone that will tie into the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" film in nice crossover between gadget and comic geekdom.

OnePlus, a Taiwanese smartphone maker, with a rabid following among hardcore Android fans, confirmed to Android Central that Marvel tie-in smartphone would be coming.

It's unclear who will actually be able to buy one. OnePlus previously created a OnePlus 5T that tied in with

Star Wars: The Last Jedi," but that was only available in India.

A spokeswoman for OnePlus wasn't available to provide more details.