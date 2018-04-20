An Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 is coming

OnePlus will sell a variant of its upcoming OnePlus 6 smartphone that will tie into the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" film in nice crossover between gadget and comic geekdom.
OnePlus, a Taiwanese smartphone maker, with a rabid following among hardcore Android fans, confirmed to Android Central that Marvel tie-in smartphone would be coming.
It's unclear who will actually be able to buy one. OnePlus previously created a OnePlus 5T that tied in with
Star Wars: The Last Jedi," but that was only available in India.
A spokeswoman for OnePlus wasn't available to provide more details.
