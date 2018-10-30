An Attack on Titan movie, by the director of It, is in the works

Funimation

Attack on Titan is a tremendous manga/anime about gigantic tower-sized humanoid monsters that eat regular human beings. And now, thanks to Warner Bros., Attack on Titan is getting itself a movie adaptation, according to a report from Variety.

Correction: Attack on Titan is getting itself a second movie adaptation. A two-part Japanese Attack on Titan movie was released in 2015 and was a huge commercial success, raking in a combined $46 million. The first movie was the seventh highest grossing Japanese-made movie at the box office that year.

Andy Muschietti, the man behind the most recent cinematic interpretation of It (which took a staggering $700 million at the box office) is set to direct the US version.

Attack on Titan, written by Hajime Isayama, started life as a Japanese manga and was successful enough to receive an anime adaptation. The anime was wildly successful. It was the best-selling anime in 2013 and that success translated to the US audience. The TV series sold 200,000 copies and in 2014 it was the most streamed show on Funimation.

This movie, if done correctly, could be a big deal.

Muschietti is currently working on It: Chapter 2, alongside Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy. Attack on Titan will be his next directorial project.