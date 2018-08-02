Kent German/CNET

The latest trend in airlines trying to one up each other isn't about the comfort of business class, but rather about the creativity of their safety videos.

Yes, I mean those things that barely anyone watches as your flight is taxiing for takeoff. Over the last few years, we've seen Lord of the Rings characters from Air New Zealand, smart choreography from American Airlines and (the now defunct) Virgin America, and something appropriately French from Air France. Even normally staid British Airways jumped onboard by lining up a load of British celebrities to remind you where to find your life vest.

Though some flyers wince at these more whimsical ways to snare your attention, I applaud the effort, and the newest bid from Turkish Airways, featuring the characters from The Lego Movie(s), didn't let me down.

Opening in a Lego hangar with a Lego plane in Turkish's livery, the action quickly switches to a Lego cabin where Emmet and Wyldstyle show us how to stow our Lego luggage and fasten our seat belts, while presenting an accurate list of "flashy video clichés." A business class-flying Batman then drops by for a cameo to talk about not smoking, Garmadon puts on an oxygen mask and Unkitty does a song and dance number. Even the escape slide is Lego.

Turkish, which debuted a safety video with magician Zach King in 2016, hasn't said when the video might appear on passenger flights or if it's tied to the February 2019 release The Lego Movie 2. The airline didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now Playing: Watch this: Watch Airbus' massive BelugaXL complete its first flight

In all seriousness, regardless of whether you like funny videos, do pay attention to learn the basics. When a Southwest Airlines flight suffered an engine explosion in April, photos showed passengers not heeding instructions to out oxygen masks over their nose and mouth.

