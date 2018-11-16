AMD

AMD has announced a new version of its Radeon RX graphics card. The company says the Radeon RX 590 delivers a higher core clock speed than the RX 580 -- and up to 20 percent more "performance-per-dollar" than other cards.

Like the older RX 580, the new GPU is based on AMD's fourth generation Graphics Core Next architecture but uses a smaller, 12nm process. The Radeon RX 590 costs $279 (£215 and AU$385) and is now available from vendors including Asus, PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX.

Capitalizing on the Black Friday hype, AMD also announced that it will throw in two or three forthcoming games with the purchase of a Radeon RX 590 GPU or RX-powered PC. Depending on which version you buy, you'll be eligible for a free download of Resident Evil 2 (coming in Jan. 2019), Devil May Cry 5 (coming in Mar. 2019), and Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (coming in Mar. 2019).