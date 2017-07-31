AMD is back in the high-end PC gaming game

AMD

AMD unveiled a bunch of GPUs on Sunday, designed to Nvidia a run for its money in the high-end PC gaming stakes.

The announcement of the Radeon RX Vega family mark AMD's return to this competitive corner of the market after several years of allowing Nvidia to dominate graphics provision for the most sophisticated gaming PCs.

We've endured plenty of teases about Vega architecture over the past few months, but now the processors are officially here, with release dates and pricing to boot.

There are three variations of the cards, starting at the top end with the Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooling, which, as the name suggests, includes liquid cooling tech. Then there's the Radeon RX Vega 64 with air cooling and a Radeon RX Vega 56 bringing up the rear.

The cards will be available from August 14, and prices start at $399. Potentially better value are the Radeon packs available at launch, which offer up to $300 of discounts on compatible hardware, plus copies of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Prey.