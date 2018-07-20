AMC may soon let you buy movie tickets directly on Facebook

Richard Levine/Demotix/Corbis

AMC Theatres is working with Facebook to allow US users to find and buy movie tickets without leaving the social network first.

Using a new ticketing platform recently launched on Facebook, you'll be able to search movies by location and showtime from the "movies" tab under your Explore options. Once you've settled on a showing, you'll be able to choose AMC for ticketing and get redirected to the theater chain's site to complete the purchase.

AMC is the first theatre exhibitor to work directly with Facebook, although it joins integrations with Fandango and Atom Tickets. The service will be available at a handful of AMC locations nationwide, and it will be available at all AMC locations in the coming days, according to a statement from an AMC spokesman.

The partnership follows last month's launch of AMC's Stubs A-List subscription program that costs $20 (plus tax) a month for three movies a week. This move came after MoviePass dropped AMC from its theater list when AMC tried to block it.